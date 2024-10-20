Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 0.6 %

Westlake stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 105.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.