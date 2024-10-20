Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,350.82 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,394.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,980.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,822.64. The firm has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

