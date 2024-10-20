Creative Planning Purchases 13,420 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

