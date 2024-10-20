Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Creative Planning raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Netflix were worth $78,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $696.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $766.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

