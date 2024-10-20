Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $395,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 514.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 962.8% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.