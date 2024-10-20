Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Vertiv by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,189,000 after buying an additional 451,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

Vertiv stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

