Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 112.3% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $299,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Alphabet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

