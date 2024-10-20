Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

