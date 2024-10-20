Cwm LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 483.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after buying an additional 427,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,056,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

