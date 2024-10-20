The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price objective on Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 39,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $263,118.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $598.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

