Nvest Financial LLC Sells 5,604 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nvest Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 135,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average of $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

