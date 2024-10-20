Cwm LLC Grows Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 318.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $91.60 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

