Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 135,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 112.3% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.