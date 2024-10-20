Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHFFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 336.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

IHF stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

