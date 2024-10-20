Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

