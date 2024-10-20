Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

