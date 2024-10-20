Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.99 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

