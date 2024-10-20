Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 834,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 214,128 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 101,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

