nVerses Capital LLC Invests $148,000 in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,578.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,362 in the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RSI. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $11.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

