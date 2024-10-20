nVerses Capital LLC Has $145,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 917.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visa Foundation bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $68,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Marqeta by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Marqeta by 27.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,007,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 219,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

