nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 10,900 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 392,141 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 253.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $722,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.