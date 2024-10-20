Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 425.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Astec Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Astec Industries by 10.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $733.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

