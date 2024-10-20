Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Increased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 724.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $9,806,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,090,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,373,930.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $9,806,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,090,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,373,930.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,809,366 shares of company stock valued at $446,050,909 in the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $191.31 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $196.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

