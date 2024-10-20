nVerses Capital LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

