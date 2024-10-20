nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Schneider National by 4,602.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

