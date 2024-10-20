nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $53,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GATX opened at $133.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

