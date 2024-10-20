nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Constellium by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Constellium Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. Constellium SE has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.