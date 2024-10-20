nVerses Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 2,840.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in SFL by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 273,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

SFL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.67. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.17%. SFL’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

SFL Company Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.