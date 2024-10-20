nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,500 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after buying an additional 1,180,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,631,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,449,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,504,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,284.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,284.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,450 shares of company stock valued at $862,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

