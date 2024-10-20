Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 130.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms Price Performance
NASDAQ VITL opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.
Insider Activity at Vital Farms
In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
