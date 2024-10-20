Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 130.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Vital Farms

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.