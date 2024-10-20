nVerses Capital LLC Invests $182,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 174.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $144.85 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

