DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells $657,177.60 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $778,576.92.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $72.30 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.04, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after buying an additional 576,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 151.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 521,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

