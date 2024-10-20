8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 517,618 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 517,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,507.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,871 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $62,185.71.

On Thursday, October 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 10,433 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $73,031.00.

On Monday, September 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $329,355.95.

On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,348.00.

On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $188,482.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $562,456.44.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $8.16 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NPWR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 65.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 956,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 226.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 405,128 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NET Power during the second quarter valued at $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

