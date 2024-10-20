100 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,866,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Wedbush downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,012.11.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,115.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,290.60 and a 1 year high of $2,174.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,949.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $52.60 EPS. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

