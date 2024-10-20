Insider Selling: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells $653,370.66 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,158 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $653,370.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,969,295 shares in the company, valued at $243,550,429.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $2,757,724.80.
- On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,953 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,088,884.03.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $1,185,946.30.
- On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,095,606.88.
- On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $857,543.49.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88.
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BCAT opened at $16.29 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
