nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Hub Group stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

