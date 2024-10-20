BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $46.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

BBIO opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821 over the last 90 days. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

