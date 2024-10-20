Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Sells $576,156.24 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of General Mills

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,563 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after buying an additional 930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,177,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

