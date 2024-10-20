Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $589,799.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,927,655.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53.

On Monday, July 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $419,712.68.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $277,412.08.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.49. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $133.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Natera by 25.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,092,000 after acquiring an additional 246,246 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Natera by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 30.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

