Frederick G. Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tobam boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

