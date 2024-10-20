Royal Bank of Canada Raises USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $27.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

