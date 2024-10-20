nVerses Capital LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 79.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 100.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 74,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

