BMO Capital Markets Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $45.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

