James Richard Porter Sells 27,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,761,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,240,197.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Nuvalent stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth $17,397,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

