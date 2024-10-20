James Richard Porter Sells 27,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,761,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,240,197.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nuvalent Stock Performance
Nuvalent stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Nuvalent
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth $17,397,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
