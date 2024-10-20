TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $2,414,400.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $2,414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,777.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

