nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
John Bean Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $98.65 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73.
John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Bean Technologies
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.