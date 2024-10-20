nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $98.65 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

