Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. Sells 7,417 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Elevance Health Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $430.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Elevance Health by 950.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.27.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
