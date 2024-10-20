Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. Sells 7,417 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $430.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Elevance Health by 950.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

