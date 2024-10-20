Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Sells $2,985,041.90 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.23 and a 200-day moving average of $467.13. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

