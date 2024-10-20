Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Sells $2,985,041.90 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.23 and a 200-day moving average of $467.13. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
