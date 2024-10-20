Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 275,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 250,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $557,500.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.28 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

