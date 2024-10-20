LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 76.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.13%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

